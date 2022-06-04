Netflix or Prime? When and where will Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major release on OTT

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Ahskay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh’s Major will be released on OTT platforms. Here’s all you need to know about when and where will these films be released.

Bollywood's 'Samrat Prithviraj', Tamil's 'Vikram' and Telugu's 'Major' were released in the theatres on Friday. On one hand, where Akshay Kumar's film performed much lower than the expectations, on the other hand, Kamal Haasan's film had a blockbuster opening. And even though Adivi Sesh’s Major was behind in terms of opening day collections, the film did receive some great reviews. Since two of the three films did not show an impressive performance at the box office, the films may soon be released on OTT platforms for the viewers.

Major OTT release: Adivi Sesh-starrer Major has been released in theatres. If reports are to be believed, the digital streaming rights of Major are with Netflix. Major's team recently announced that the film will hit OTT after 60 days of its theatrical release. So, we can expect the film to release around the first week of August. There is no update on Major's OTT release date yet.

Vikram OTT release: If we talk about the OTT release of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Vikram', the makers have sold the rights of all languages of the film to the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. However, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the film on OTT.

Samrat Prithviraj: The digital rights of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' have been given to Amazon Prime Video. Talking about the release date, the film is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video on or after 29 July 2022. However, according to the performance of the film in theatres, the makers will decide its OTT release date. If the film does well at the box office, it will be delayed on OTT.