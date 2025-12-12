- Home
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa: Some astrologers predicted that actor Darshan would enter politics and win big after his release from jail. Now, he's entered politics in his movie 'The Devil.'
Political entry in the movie
Like his character in the movie, there's a question if Darshan will enter politics in real life after his release. His brother, Dinakar Thoogudeepa, addressed this with the media.
Fans will decide
'His fans will decide if he enters politics. Darshan will do whatever his fans say. There's also a desire from some fans for him to join politics,' he stated.
Interested in politics
'As his brother, I don't know if he's interested in politics. He's never told me he's joining. If his fans want it, anything can happen. He's there for his fans,' he said.
Darshan is relaxed
'I met Darshan two weeks ago. He's confident and hopeful. He believes his fans are there for him and the movie will be a success,' Dinakar shared.
Darshan won't be discouraged
'Darshan won't be broken by anything, no matter who tries. His fans won't let him get down. They stand behind him, supporting him and giving him confidence,' he said.
