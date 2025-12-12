Image Credit : instagram

The Devil Box Office Collection Day One: Darshan's Action-Packed Film The Devil had an exceptional beginning at the box office, grossing Rs 10 crore in India on its first day. In Karnataka, the film received a strong 63.75% occupancy rate.

According to the Sacnilk website, morning shows reached a peak of 60.44%, followed by afternoon performances at 51.74%, evening shows at 63.47%, and night shows at 79.34%.