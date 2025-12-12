- Home
The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1: Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s action-packed movie earns Rs 10 crore
The Devil is expected to earn more at the box office in the coming days, as there are no major Kannada releases and the film has garnered great reviews.
The Devil Box Office Collection Day One: Darshan's Action-Packed Film The Devil had an exceptional beginning at the box office, grossing Rs 10 crore in India on its first day. In Karnataka, the film received a strong 63.75% occupancy rate.
According to the Sacnilk website, morning shows reached a peak of 60.44%, followed by afternoon performances at 51.74%, evening shows at 63.47%, and night shows at 79.34%.
Night Occupancy: Dhurandhar Day 7: 59.83%💥 (Hindi) (2D) #Dhurandhar link:https://t.co/8bKvk8Qnoh
Tere Ishk Mein Day 14: 17.78% (Hindi) (2D) #TereIshkMein link:https://t.co/hhRfSxvAje
The Devil Day 1: 79.34%💥 (Kannada) (2D) #TheDevil link:https://t.co/NkMJLwzHqK
Laalo -…
— Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 11, 2025
Despite The Devil's excellent opening, audience reactions are not fully uniform. One observer viewed the first half of the film as a "routine political drama" with insufficient emotional depth.
Noting that "Krishna did not have a suitable wig" and that several funny moments were forced, they also noted rushed editing and wardrobe issues.
The Devil's X Review
They did, however, praise the competitor avatar's stylish elevation, adding that the "Devil" colour was presented with flair and that the interval block was "well done."
One spectator expressed dissatisfaction with the second half, stating that it lagged. "A 20-minute shorter run time would have been preferable." Nonetheless, they maintained that Darshan's performance carried the picture, dubbing it a "Feast for Darshan sir Fans."
The Devil's X Review
One X reply summed up the vibe perfectly: "Boss takes acting to the next level. He did an excellent job in Devil Shade. Krishna Vintage Darshan is back.
The Devil will make more money at... The Devil is expected to earn more money at the box office in the next days because there are no major releases in Kannada and the film has garnered great reviews. Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, and numerous other actors play prominent roles in the film.
