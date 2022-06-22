Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first's look poster

    In the first look poster for Varisu, which means 'heir,' Vijay looks dashing in his suit. It will be released on Pongal 2023 and stars Rashmika Mandanna.

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first look poster RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 7:48 AM IST

    The title of Vijay's forthcoming film with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has been announced. In Tamil, the film is titled Varisu, while in Telugu, it is titled Vaarasudu. Dil Raju is the film's producer, and it's Vijay's debut collaboration with both the production firm and the filmmaker. Vijay's latest film has been in the headlines since the release of Beast earlier this year. Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa fame co-stars in the film. The creators revealed on Tuesday that the new film will be released in Pongal 2023.

    The first glimpse was released on Wednesday, a day before Vijay's birthday, allowing admirers to start planning their festivities ahead of time. In the first look of Varisu, Vijay looks gorgeous in his attire. In Tamil, the word Varisu implies Successor or Heir. 'The Boss Returns' is the tagline on the title poster.

    On May 26, the cast of the film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, said that they had completed a schedule in which many key moments for the film were filmed and that they were looking forward to starting the next schedule shortly. Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this picture with Vamshi Paidipally. The film features Thaman's soundtrack, Karthik Palani's photography, and National Award-winning editor K L Praveen's editing. Varisu'also features Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, and Jayasudha. The film will be released in theatres during the Sankranti/Pongal festival next year.

    Varisu's initial glance sparked excitement among admirers on social media. One social media user reacted to the poster by writing, "King of Tollywood @actorvijay sir I m waiting (sic)." Another elated fan commented on the poster release, "Waiting for the film to smash all existing records during Pongal 2023 (sic)."

    Some internet users pointed out that the film will conflict with Prabhas' much-anticipated flick Adipurush, which is set to release next year.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 7:48 AM IST
