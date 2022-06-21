Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Vikram' actor Kamal Haasan's all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui; here's why and what he said

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received his life’s ‘biggest compliment’ and it comes from none other but Superstar and ‘Vikram’ actor Kamal Haasan.

    Vikram actor Kamal Haasan all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui here is why and what he said drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 8:48 PM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the most underrated actors at one point in time. It was his role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur that brought him into the limelight, and since then, there has been no turning back for the actor.

    Over all these years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has grown to become one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry who has proved his worth as an actor. Whether you throw a serious role at him or a comic one, Nawaz knows just how to play it right and that too with much finesse. And his acting skills have not gone unnoticed. While he enjoys a huge fan following, the actor’s recent praise from a superstar has left him feeling blessed!

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan becomes box office king; will 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beat 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

    It is none other than India’s superstar Kamal Haasan who was all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Recently, the ‘Vikram’ actor hailed the star on a television show saying, “Starting from Dilip Kumar To Nawazuddin all are fantastic actors and sometimes I wish I could have done that.”

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui was quick in taking notice of Kamal Haasan’s comments on the television show. He shared the clipping of the show on his Instagram and wrote, "Biggest compliment from my favourite actor!!"

    ALSO READ: Suriya in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; here’s how much he charged for R Madhavan’s film

    Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s list of appreciators doesn’t include only Kamal Haasan. The actor’s skill set has also been equally appreciated by other actors as well, including Anil Kapoor. Recently, the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor was also all praises for the actor and his elite performances. 

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Heropanti 2’, boasts of an interesting line-up of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 8:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani sensuous hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat video drb

    Disha Patani’s sensuous, hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat (video)

    Suriya in Rocketry The Nambi Effect here is how much he charged for R Madhavan film drb

    Suriya in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; here’s how much he charged for R Madhavan’s film

    Ukraine War: Hollywood star Ben Stiller brutally trolled for meeting Zelenskyy snt

    Ukraine War: Hollywood star Ben Stiller brutally trolled for meeting Zelenskyy

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank pay-per-view PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match-ayh

    WWE: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Turtu Nirgamana in a different avatar drb

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Thurthu Nirgamana in a different avatar!

    Recent Stories

    Asian Track Cycling Ronaldo Singh creates national record on way to mens sprint semifinals on day 4 snt

    Now, a Ronaldo is creating waves in India. Hint: He's not a footballer

    Vijender Singh set for August return at first pro boxing event in Raipur krn

    Vijender Singh set for August return at first pro boxing event in Raipur

    Three CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Odisha's Nuapada snt

    Three CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Odisha's Nuapada

    Disha Patani sensuous hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat video drb

    Disha Patani’s sensuous, hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat (video)

    Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza spits at Delhi cops; faces backlash on social media - adt

    Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza spits at Delhi cops; faces backlash on social media

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon