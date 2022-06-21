'Vikram' actor Kamal Haasan's all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui; here's why and what he said

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received his life’s ‘biggest compliment’ and it comes from none other but Superstar and ‘Vikram’ actor Kamal Haasan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the most underrated actors at one point in time. It was his role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur that brought him into the limelight, and since then, there has been no turning back for the actor.

Over all these years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has grown to become one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry who has proved his worth as an actor. Whether you throw a serious role at him or a comic one, Nawaz knows just how to play it right and that too with much finesse. And his acting skills have not gone unnoticed. While he enjoys a huge fan following, the actor’s recent praise from a superstar has left him feeling blessed!

ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan becomes box office king; will 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beat 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

It is none other than India’s superstar Kamal Haasan who was all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Recently, the ‘Vikram’ actor hailed the star on a television show saying, “Starting from Dilip Kumar To Nawazuddin all are fantastic actors and sometimes I wish I could have done that.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was quick in taking notice of Kamal Haasan’s comments on the television show. He shared the clipping of the show on his Instagram and wrote, "Biggest compliment from my favourite actor!!"

ALSO READ: Suriya in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; here’s how much he charged for R Madhavan’s film

Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s list of appreciators doesn’t include only Kamal Haasan. The actor’s skill set has also been equally appreciated by other actors as well, including Anil Kapoor. Recently, the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor was also all praises for the actor and his elite performances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Heropanti 2’, boasts of an interesting line-up of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.