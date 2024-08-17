Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' for THIS reason; Read on

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran actor Vijay Raaz's removal from the highly anticipated film 'Son of Sardaar 2' has stirred controversy. Allegations of unprofessional behavior on set, including excessive demands, led to the decision, sparking a heated debate between the actor and the production team

    Veteran actor Vijay Raaz has been removed from the upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2' due to alleged unprofessional behavior on set, according to reports. The movie, a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Son of Sardaar,' is currently being shot in London and features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, and Mrunal Thakur. However, the behind-the-scenes drama has garnered more attention than the film itself.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Kumar Mangat Pathak, the co-producer of 'Son of Sardaar 2,' confirmed that Raaz’s removal was due to his conduct on set. Pathak explained that Raaz had made several demands, including bigger rooms, a vanity van, and additional charges for his spot boys, which were considered unreasonable. Pathak noted that Raaz’s spot boy was paid Rs 20,000 per night, a rate higher than what some of the biggest actors pay. Despite the crew staying in standard rooms due to the high costs in the UK, Raaz had insisted on premium suites.

    Pathak further elaborated that Raaz’s demands escalated over time. When the production team attempted to explain the financial constraints to him, Raaz reportedly refused to understand and responded rudely, emphasizing that the filmmakers had approached him for the role and not the other way around. Despite efforts to meet his demands, Raaz’s behavior worsened, leading to his request for two cars for a three-person staff. After much deliberation, the producers decided to remove Raaz from the film.

    Vijay Raaz, on the other hand, presented a different version of events. He claimed that his removal was not due to misconduct but rather a perceived slight. Raaz mentioned that he arrived early on set for the trial and, seeing that Ajay Devgn was busy, chose not to greet him immediately. About 30 minutes later, Raaz was informed by Kumar Mangat that he had been removed from the film. Raaz contended that his only fault was not greeting Ajay Devgn, and he was dismissed from the project within half an hour of arriving on set.

    Kumar Mangat refuted Raaz’s claims, stating that the issues with Raaz had begun long before the day of the shoot. Mangat asserted that Ajay Devgn is not someone who expects others to greet him and that the decision to remove Raaz was not based on such trivial matters. Mangat also revealed that the production team incurred a loss of at least two crores due to Raaz's removal, indicating that it was a significant decision made to maintain professionalism on set.

    Mangat remained firm in his stance, explaining that even he and other actors stayed in rooms costing Rs 45,000 per night in one of the best hotels, dismissing Raaz’s demands as unreasonable. He emphasized that there was no place for unprofessional behavior on set, and the decision to remove Raaz was made before the shooting began to avoid further issues.

    ALSO READ: 'Happiest birthday Abba....', Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse into Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration

    In defense of his actions, Vijay Raaz questioned whether, after 26 years in the industry, he couldn't make a simple request for a larger room. Despite his explanation, the producers stood by their decision to remove him from the film.

