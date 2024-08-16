'Happiest birthday Abba....', Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse into Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today, and his daughter Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt post on social media, offering a glimpse of the family celebration

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today, and his daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post. She shared glimpses of the birthday celebration, which included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In one of the pictures, Sara and her brother Ibrahim, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut, are seen posing with their father, Saif. The birthday boy looks dashing in a white shirt and blue denim jeans, matching outfits with his son Ibrahim. Sara, meanwhile, chose a blue crop top and baggy pants. The trio is captured standing beside a chocolate cake in a room filled with balloons, one of which had "Best dad" written on it.

Another picture shows Saif cutting his birthday cake, with Sara, Ibrahim, and Kareena cheering him on. Alongside the images, Sara wished her father a happy birthday in her caption, adding several emojis.

Fans quickly reacted to the post. One commented on the resemblance between Saif and Ibrahim, while another inquired about the absence of Taimur and Jeh in the photos. Many others flooded the comments with red heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared nostalgic then-and-now photos with Saif on her Instagram. The first picture was from 2007 during their courtship, and the second was from a recent vacation. In her caption, Kareena reflected on their journey together, mentioning their growth as a couple.

Additionally, on Saif's birthday, the makers of "Devara" unveiled his first look from the film, which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, Saif's full look is set to be revealed later today at 4 PM.

