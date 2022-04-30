Vijay Babu Rape Case: Now, another woman accuses Malayalam actor of sexual misconduct

In a Facebook post, the woman alleged that Vijay Babu tried to kiss her forcefully when they were discussing work in November 2021.

Troubles for Vijay Babu have seeped in further as another woman has pressed allegations of sexual misconduct against the Malayalam actor. Fresh allegations come in days after a Malayalam actress filed a rape case against him. The other woman, who accused Babu of sexual misconduct, alleged that he tried to kiss her without her consent when the two were discussing matters related to work in November 2021.

The fresh allegations against Vijay Babu came at a time when hehe moved to Kerala High Court on Friday, seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case. The victim made these allegations on a Facebook page ‘Women Against Sexual Harassment'.

Vijay Babu has been booked by the Kerala police in the rape case. The actor is also facing charges for revealing the Malayalam actress’s name in a Facebook live video. The police also issued a lookout notice for the actor on Thursday, who has been absconding since the rape complaint was filed.

The second woman who has accused Vijay Babu of sexual harassment, wrote on Facebook: “This was a one day incident. I met Vijay Babu, Actor cum producer, owner of Friday film house in the month of November 2021. We met for a work-related thing. We discussed some professional things and later personal issues came up. He realised that I needed help and offered to help me. One other friend, who was there with us, stepped outside the room, so now only we both were there.”

“He was drinking alcohol and offered it to me as well. I refused and continued working. Suddenly he just leaned to kiss me on my lips, without any question, without any consent. Luckily, my reflex action was super quick and I just pulled myself backwards and maintained a distance from him. I looked into his face, and he then asked me ‘Just one kiss?’. I stood up and said no. He started apologizing from then and requested me to not tell anyone. I agreed as I was scared. I immediately got out of the room casually for some silly reason,” she continued to write.

Making further allegations against Vijay Babu, she continued writing, “Even though he didn’t further force me to do anything, the thing which he did was cheap and scary. I had to discontinue my work because of this. I just stopped taking efforts to enter the malayalam film industry after this, which was a dream for me until then.”

“I realised that we just barely knew each other for 20-30 minutes, within this time frame he made his first movement. I wondered how many women would have faced a much worse experience.”

The second accuser further revealed that she decided upon writing about the incident, post the rape case that was filed against Vijay Babu recently. “I decided to bring up this after reading the recent incident which happened to an actress. I understand through what all she had gone through. When some group of people is speaking against her I was not able to keep quiet, as I know, he is someone who would do this. He is someone who tries to utilize vulnerable women offering help.’’

In the long Facebook post that the woman put up on the page, she further mentioned that she recalled the episode to “raise her voice for the rape survivor”. She also said that the first accuser “deserves justice”.