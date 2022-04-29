Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case latest update: Did actress want to blackmail Vijay?

Vijay Babu is said to have filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Kerala High Court. On April 26, the Kerala Police charged the actor with sexual assault. On April 22, the Ernakulam South Police lodged a case based on a woman's allegation.

Vijay Babu informed the court that the actress made the charges against him in an attempt to blackmail him, according to OnManorama.com. He stated that the woman approached him, searching for work in the films he was creating. She was cast in a part after an audition, and when the cooperation ended, she allegedly kept in touch with him and got closer to him even though he is married and has a family.

He went on to say that he is prepared to present the texts and photos the two exchanged. According to reports, Kochi City Police have gathered evidence in the case and taken testimonies from eight persons. According to India Today, Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told a local news channel that Vijay has been given a lookout notice following claims that he has fled the country. "An arrest warrant has been issued for him. The case appears to be proven at first glance. This case has an opportunistic aspect to it, according to the senior police officer.

"We will take measures, but they will be incremental rather than quick. There was no need to take the case to Interpol at this time. We'll do it if it's required "Added the Commissioner. Another charge has been filed against Vijay after he allegedly divulged the victim's identity during an Instagram Live session. "First, a rape complaint was filed against him. Another complaint was brought when he revealed the survivor's identity. He appears to have left his post and is now on the run "According to a senior police official.

