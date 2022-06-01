Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi; says ‘have full faith in Court’

    Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu returned to the country on Wednesday. He has been accused by a woman of sexual assault.

    Vijay Babu rape case Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi says have full faith in Court drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Popular Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu returned to India from Dubai on Wednesday, a day after the Kerala High Court protected him from arrest till June 2. Babu has been accused of sexual assault by a woman. Upon reaching Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday morning, the actor said that he has full faith in the Indian judiciary. In a brief conversation with the reports at the airport, Babu said that he will fully cooperate with the police. He also expressed his thanks to his family members, friends and others who stood by him amidst the allegations against him and supported him.

    On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had asked the police and the immigration department to not arrest Vijay Babu upon his arrival. The court said that he will not be arrested till Thursday, June 2, and directed the actor to appear before the police after his arrival. The next hearing in his anticipatory bail plea will be heard on Thursday.

    In his plea, Vijay Babu alleged that the rape case against him has been filed to blackmail him. Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting a female actor and also of disclosing the complainant’s identity during his Facebook live session.

    ALSO READ: Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Vijay Babu’s ‘Home’ crew cry foul

    Vijay Babu, in his plea, also alleged that there is a "trend" of making sexual allegations against anybody to tarnish the image of a person who is having popularity in society and for the sake of publicity. He further claimed to be innocent and was "highly aggrieved" by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a "scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media."

    ALSO READ: Vijay Babu Rape Case: Now, another woman accuses Malayalam actor of sexual misconduct

    Vijay Babu, who has reportedly been absconding since the time a complaint of sexual assault was filed against him, appeared in a Facebook live session and claimed innocence, saying he is the real victim.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps snt

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps

    RIP KK, Rest In Peace Krishnakumar Kunnath: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer-ayh

    RIP KK: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer

    KK Death Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks on face and head autopsy to be conducted today drb

    KK Death: Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks; autopsy to be conducted today

    KK Death PM Modi Akshay Kumar Vicky Kaushal to Shreya Ghoshal react to singer passing away drb

    KK Death: Singer Usha Uthup calls it a 'huge loss'

    KK demise Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid concert drb

    KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

    Recent Stories

    Result in 2 days Sidhu Moose Wala s murder triggers gang rivalry revenge warning issued gcw

    'Result in 2 days': Sidhu Moose Wala's murder triggers gang rivalry, revenge warning issued

    tennis French Open 2022: Time to learn and improve says Carlos Alcaraz after quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev snt

    French Open 2022: Time to learn and improve, says Alcaraz after loss to Zverev

    Delhi temperature to touch 40 C as air quality remains in very poor category - adt

    Delhi temperature to touch 40ºC as air quality remains in 'very poor' category

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps snt

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps

    Home loans to car insurances and more Know key rules that change from today gcw

    Home loans to car insurances and more: Know key rules that change from today

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon