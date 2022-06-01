Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi; says ‘have full faith in Court’

Popular Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu returned to India from Dubai on Wednesday, a day after the Kerala High Court protected him from arrest till June 2. Babu has been accused of sexual assault by a woman. Upon reaching Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday morning, the actor said that he has full faith in the Indian judiciary. In a brief conversation with the reports at the airport, Babu said that he will fully cooperate with the police. He also expressed his thanks to his family members, friends and others who stood by him amidst the allegations against him and supported him.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had asked the police and the immigration department to not arrest Vijay Babu upon his arrival. The court said that he will not be arrested till Thursday, June 2, and directed the actor to appear before the police after his arrival. The next hearing in his anticipatory bail plea will be heard on Thursday.

In his plea, Vijay Babu alleged that the rape case against him has been filed to blackmail him. Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting a female actor and also of disclosing the complainant’s identity during his Facebook live session.

Vijay Babu, in his plea, also alleged that there is a "trend" of making sexual allegations against anybody to tarnish the image of a person who is having popularity in society and for the sake of publicity. He further claimed to be innocent and was "highly aggrieved" by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a "scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media."

Vijay Babu, who has reportedly been absconding since the time a complaint of sexual assault was filed against him, appeared in a Facebook live session and claimed innocence, saying he is the real victim.

