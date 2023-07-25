Videos and Pictures: Sara Ali Khan's vacation in Kashmir will make you pack your bags

Sara Ali Khan has shared stunning pictures and videos from her vacation in Kashmir. Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying some vacation time in Kashmir after the success of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Earlier, Sara had shared some beautiful pictures of herself lying in the Sonamarg Valley and embracing the local culture. The actress had also shared glimpses from her Amarnath Yatra, where she had gone to seek blessings. Now, Sara has treated her fans with more snippets from her dreamy Kashmir getaway.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of Kashmir vacation

Sara Ali Khan visited Instagram on Monday, July 24, to share some fresh photos and videos from her spiritual journey in Kashmir. Sara may be seen in the first photo standing in front of a little house, wearing a pastel pink and yellow hoodie with matching trousers. She had a scarf around her head and was involved in her prayer. Sara may be seen in one video sitting in a tent with a local lady who is collecting milk from a goat for Sara's tea.

Sara may be seen in another charming video swimming in a pool with a cute little infant. She was observed bonding with the infant and showering him with care. Sara chatted with the local children in Thajiwas, making them perform her characteristic "Namaste Darshakon" for the camera. She also uploaded some stunning photos of herself standing in front of the breathtaking scenery. The Kedarnath actress captioned the photo, "Q: Where and How Can We Find Peace?" A: Throughout. Simply look within."

Fans and social media users of Sara immediately took to the comments and loved her simplicity and humility. They called her an inspiration and praised her for interacting with the locals without having any airs of a star. One fan said, “There is much this generation must learn from you. You are a rarity. Humble and human.” Another person commented, “Sara you are an inspiration for the new generation… thank you for showing the youth a way inwards .. and inspiring all of us to seek spiritual path rather than fighting over religion.. Thank you superstar.” A comment read, “She's forever a beauty icon” while another said, “You are so cute & down to earth.”

Sara plays Soumya in the beautiful romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," a small-town girl with enormous hopes of having a property in the metropolis. Soumya's persona is fun and mischief; Sara's performance fills the picture with contagious energy and humour. Her performance demonstrates her flexibility as an actress while also emphasising her great comedic timing.

Sara will next be featured in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, where she will co-star with Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar's Ae Watan Mere Watan. Murder Mubarak was also just completed by the actress. Among others who will appear are Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi.