Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bombay High Court sends notice to conmen in Rakesh Roshan's plea seeking return of Rs 20 lakh

    Rakesh Roshan had received Rs 30 lakh (of Rs 50 lakh) as per a 2012 order issued by the sessions court, but he had not yet received the remaining Rs 20 lakh, according to his appeal. Prior to the trial for the two defendants, the trial court had given Rakesh permission to withdraw Rs 30 lakh.
     

    Bombay High Court sends notice to conmen in Rakesh Roshan's plea seeking return of Rs 20 lakh ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    In response to Rakesh Roshan's request for the Rs 20 lakh of the total Rs 50 lakh he had paid the pair, the Bombay High Court has given notice to two alleged conmen who are accused of passing themselves off as CBI officers and defrauding the Bollywood director. The Central Bureau of Investigation detained Ashwini Kumar Sharma and Rajesh Ranjan in 2011 for allegedly defrauding more than 200 people, including movie stars and businesses. Since 2006, they had been defrauding people while pretending to be CBI officers.

    Also Read: Harry Styles concludes his Love On Tour in Italy after two years on road, thanks fans

    Rakesh Roshan was approached by the pair, who identified themselves as CBI agents and made an offer to pay money to resolve a civil dispute they said he was involved in. They claim that Rakesh gave them Rs. 50 lakh. He turned to the CBI's anti-corruption division after his issue was not rectified as per his request. Later, the two were released on bond. Rakesh's plea stated that despite a 2012 decision from the sessions court, he had only received 30 lakh rupees (out of a total of 50 lakh) and had not yet received the remaining 20 lakh rupees. Prior to the trial for the two defendants, the trial court had given Rakesh permission to withdraw Rs 30 lakh.

    Rakesh filed a request with the sessions court for the remaining Rs 20 lakh in August 2020, while the trial in the case was still ongoing. In December 2021, the court denied Roshan's application, stating that he was effectively asking for a review of the 2012 decision that permitted the return of the partial money (Rs. 30 lakh). 

    Rakesh's application was deemed unmaintainable by the sessions court because the director had not refuted the 2012 ruling. The orders issued by the sessions court in 2012 and 2021 were then challenged in a high court filing.
    Twelve years prior, two guys who identified themselves as CBI agents approached the actor and demanded money to resolve an alleged issue following a complaint from one of Roshan's line producers. Roshan paid them 50 lakh for an out-of-court settlement of the conflict. Later, he discovered that he had been deceived and falsely accused. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received his allegation, and in August 2011 it filed a FIR.

    Also Read: 'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces ATG

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor ADC

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies MSW EAI

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen MSW EAI

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights LMA

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights

    Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar MSW EAI

    Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters AJR

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon