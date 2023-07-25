Bombay High Court sends notice to conmen in Rakesh Roshan's plea seeking return of Rs 20 lakh

Rakesh Roshan had received Rs 30 lakh (of Rs 50 lakh) as per a 2012 order issued by the sessions court, but he had not yet received the remaining Rs 20 lakh, according to his appeal. Prior to the trial for the two defendants, the trial court had given Rakesh permission to withdraw Rs 30 lakh.

In response to Rakesh Roshan's request for the Rs 20 lakh of the total Rs 50 lakh he had paid the pair, the Bombay High Court has given notice to two alleged conmen who are accused of passing themselves off as CBI officers and defrauding the Bollywood director. The Central Bureau of Investigation detained Ashwini Kumar Sharma and Rajesh Ranjan in 2011 for allegedly defrauding more than 200 people, including movie stars and businesses. Since 2006, they had been defrauding people while pretending to be CBI officers.

Rakesh Roshan was approached by the pair, who identified themselves as CBI agents and made an offer to pay money to resolve a civil dispute they said he was involved in. They claim that Rakesh gave them Rs. 50 lakh. He turned to the CBI's anti-corruption division after his issue was not rectified as per his request. Later, the two were released on bond. Rakesh's plea stated that despite a 2012 decision from the sessions court, he had only received 30 lakh rupees (out of a total of 50 lakh) and had not yet received the remaining 20 lakh rupees. Prior to the trial for the two defendants, the trial court had given Rakesh permission to withdraw Rs 30 lakh.

Rakesh filed a request with the sessions court for the remaining Rs 20 lakh in August 2020, while the trial in the case was still ongoing. In December 2021, the court denied Roshan's application, stating that he was effectively asking for a review of the 2012 decision that permitted the return of the partial money (Rs. 30 lakh).

Rakesh's application was deemed unmaintainable by the sessions court because the director had not refuted the 2012 ruling. The orders issued by the sessions court in 2012 and 2021 were then challenged in a high court filing.

Twelve years prior, two guys who identified themselves as CBI agents approached the actor and demanded money to resolve an alleged issue following a complaint from one of Roshan's line producers. Roshan paid them 50 lakh for an out-of-court settlement of the conflict. Later, he discovered that he had been deceived and falsely accused. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received his allegation, and in August 2011 it filed a FIR.

