    (VIDEO) Ranveer Singh solves Johnny Sins' sex problem; watch THIS epic ad on sexual health awareness

    Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are featured in the Bold Care ad. The actor helps his brother-in-law Johnny with his bedroom issues. Check this video

    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh joined with Johnny Sins on an epic ad for a sexual health and wellness business. Ranveer, the brand ambassador for Bold Care, played Johnny's brother-in-law in an Indian television drama to discuss sex issues. The video opens with Ranveer attempting to stop his sister-in-law from leaving the house while a sad Johnny stands next to him. She said she was leaving him since he wasn't doing well in bed.

    The video then takes on a TV series twist, with the sister-in-law tumbling from the balcony. Ranveer tosses Johnny a package of medications to help him perform better. Johnny takes medication and makes his wife pleased when they reach the ground. Ranveer then concludes the video by hawking the drug. The video had everyone rolling on the floor laughing.

    Watch the video below.

    ” unfreakingbelievableee .. it’s only cool cause he has done it. ‍♀️ where’s the lie ,” a comment read. “You can make a full movie on this,” another user said.

    The ad was released as part of the campaign #TakeBoldCareOfHer. In a press release, Ranveer said, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence to raise awareness and make a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to change how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”

    Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, “With #TakeBoldCareofHer, we want to address the stigma around men’s sexual health in India. Our aim has always been to be the category creators in this space and initiate open conversations around sexual health. We’re here to help men overcome their sexual health issues by providing science-backed solutions.”

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
