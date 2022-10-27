Video: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar shows off his Martial Arts skills at International Kudo tournament

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted demonstrating his talents in front of young martial arts students during an International Kudo event near Surat.

During Diwali festivities, actor Akshay Kumar took time earlier this week to attend Akshay Kumar's 14th International Kudo tournament in Surat, Gujarat. The actor met some young martial arts students and demonstrated a few abilities, including using a hammer to crush blocks. The actor turned to Twitter to post a video of himself during the competition.

Akshay was shown in the video carrying a massive hammer and cracking one block after another that was put over a man. He was also spotted making a speech and awarding diplomas to kids.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

Akshay is a Karate, Taekwondo, and Muay Thai practitioner for the uninitiated. He's boasted about his abilities on countless times. According to GlamSham, Akshay said in 2015 that he learnt Karate to impress a female.

"If I'm being honest, I started learning martial arts because of a female." My friend used to practise Karate and always manage to amaze her. I was left behind and told myself that I would have to learn now and that I would do it. I began learning it and soon discovered that I preferred martial arts over the female. That is exactly what occurred. It became a habit, and it finally became enjoyable. "That's how I started, and it just kept going," he explained at the time.

On the professional front, Akshay was most recently seen in Ram Setu. Critics despised the film, although it was one of his biggest openers of the year.