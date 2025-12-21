Playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty was allegedly heckled and physically harassed in Kolkata for singing the devotional song 'Jago Maa'. She alleges a man charged the stage, intending to assault her, and demanded she sing 'secular' songs.

A controversy erupted in Kolkata after a renowned playback singer, Lagnajita Chakraborty, was allegedly heckled and physically harassed for performing a devotional song at a private function on Saturday. While talking to ANI, Lagnajita Chakraborty alleged that a man charged towards her with the "intention to hit" her after she sang the devotional song 'Jago Maa' from the movie 'Devi Chowdhurani'.

Singer Recounts The Incident

While sharing the details of the incident, Lagnajita said, "So, I had started my show at around 7 in the evening, and my show was going absolutely okay, smooth like a show is supposed to go. At around 7.45, I was done singing seven songs, and I was going on to my eighth number of the list, and before going on to my eighth song, I was nearly interacting with my audience, like we generally do between two songs."

"So, this seventh song, which I was singing, is a song called Jago Maa, and it is a song from this movie, Devi Chowdhurani, which has been released this puja itself. While I was done singing this song, and was talking to the audience, we suddenly see a gentleman charging towards the stage, not walking, but running and charging towards the stage, and within a split second, he was up on the stage with us," Lagnajita further said.

Accused Demanded 'Secular' Songs

The alleged accused asked the singer to sing secular songs, as per Langajita. "Mehboob Malik (alleged accused) had charged towards the stage with the intention of hitting me, in plain words, he wanted to beat me up, and even if the video is not accessible, there were teachers, students and guardians as the audience last evening, so they all saw it. When he got up on stage and was about to hit me, two or three people managed to pull him away from me."

"When he realised that, well, he really could not manage to beat me up, even after all this. While he was being pulled away from me, he shouted and said, 'Enough of your Jaago Ma, now sing something secular," added Langajita.

Police Complaint Filed, Singer Remains Defiant

The singer has filed a General Diary at the Bhagwanpur police station at Purba Medinipur. "I went to the Bhagwanpur Police Station after leaving the show, and filed a GD. I have full faith in my police and administration, and I know such an incident will not happen again. I have another show coming up in the Arambagh area, and I am going to sing 'Jago Maa' as my 7th number. I know the police and administration will ensure that I sing Jago Maa and do not get beaten up for it, and I return home safe and sound," said Lagnajita Chakraborty.

The case is currently under investigation.