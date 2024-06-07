Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan from Jana Sena Party gets grand welcome from brother, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and family

    When Pawan Kalyan returned to Hyderabad following his historic victory, his brother Chiranjeevi greeted him warmly. Photos and videos of the Jana Sena Party's founder's grand welcome at Chiranjeevi's house are viral.

    The Jana Sena Party, led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, won all 21 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan has won the Pithapuram Assembly in Andhra Pradesh. The JSP entered the election in a partnership with the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, contesting only 21 seats. This strong accomplishment contrasts sharply with JSP's record in 2019, when it competed for 137 seats but won only one. When Pawan Kalyan returned to Hyderabad following his historic victory, he was greeted warmly by brother Chiranjeevi.

    Photos and videos of Pawan Kalyan's magnificent entrance into Chiranjeevi's home are quickly becoming popular on social media. In a video released by Chiranjeevi, it can be seen that as soon as the actor-politician steps out of his car, he is met by a shower of rose petals. Pawan then grins and hugs Ram Charan lovingly. Later, the women in the home extended customary Pawan pleasantries.

    Along with Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej were present, and Pawan Kalyan embraced them all. The video's centrepiece is Pawan Kalyan's meeting with his elder brother, Chiranjeevi. He quickly collapses at his feet and touches the feet of Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha.  

    Chiranjeevi captioned the video, "An emotionally charged welcome to my dear brother. A Real life 'Power Star'!! A Hero's Homecoming"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

    Pawan Kalyan's political career began when Chiranjeevi established the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008. Pawan was the party's youth wing head, but after Chirnajeevi chose to unite the Praja Rajyam Party with the Congress in 2011, he formed his own party, the Jana Sena Party. Although Chiranjeevi has been gone from active politics for some time, he continues to advocate for his brother and fully supports the JSP.

    Pawan Kalyan will shortly appear in the flick OG, which Sujeeth directed. He also has Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's Ustad Bhagat Singh on the way. 

