THIS actress claims to be 'Hungry fan' of Alia Bhatt

Entertainment
Actress Sharvari is making everyone fall in love with her dance moves, especially after the song 'Taras' was released.
Recently, she revealed that she is excited to be working alongside Alia Bhatt in the film YRF Spy Universe.
She stated that she is going to work with her favorite actress and that it will be an honor to share screen space with Alia Bhatt.
Sharvari stated that she is primarily an actor, a fan, and a student of this profession eager to learn from Alia.
She claimed that, first and foremost, she would be a fan girl, and second, she would wait to learn and watch as much as possible from her.
Sharvari will be next be seen in the film 'Maharaja' along with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey.