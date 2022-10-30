Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

    Later night at Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party, Ananya Panday lived out her fantasy by dressing up as Poo (Kareen Kapoor), who scandalises Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul her brother-in-law with her backless sexy dress.

    Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    Karan Johar created the legendary character of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum 22 years ago. Every girl growing up in the 2000s aspired to dress up as Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor, at least once in their life. On Saturday night, Ananya Panday lived out our fantasy by dressing up as Poo, who scandalises Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul with her backless costume. In her Halloween costume, Ananya Panday looks PHAT — Pretty Hot and Tempting — and even Kareena Kapoor agrees!

    Ananya Panday, who turned 24, slipped into the outfit for a Halloween party hosted by Orhan Awatramani. The actress wore the sexy pink crop top with a mini skirt, channelling Poo for the party. 

    Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pics of birthday girl Ananya Panday along with her net worth and more

    Video: Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum RBA

    A video from the party surfaced online showing the actress recreating the lines, ‘PHAT - Pretty Hot and Tempting.’ Kareena Kapoor approved the look by sharing pictures of Ananya on her Instagram Stories. She said, “You look PHAT." She also wished Ananya on her birthday.

    Ananya was there with her pals Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor were also in attendance.

    Ananya Panday Birthday: 
    Ananya  was showered with wishes from her mother Bhavana Pandey as she shared throwback pictures and videos to wish her little one. “Happy Birthday my baby girl ♥️♥️♥️I love you the mostest always and forever," Bhavana said, sharing a video in which a little Ananya was facing the camera while her mother showered her with kisses and hugs.

    Also Read: ORHAN AWATRAMANI HALLOWEEN PARTY: JANHVI, ARYAN KHAN TO SARA ALI KHAN; KNOW WHO ATTENDED THE SCARY NIGHT

    She also shared pictures from their vacation from Ananya’s childhood and wrote, “Happy Birthday my pudding," followed by heart emoticons. Several stars took to the comments section of the post and showered Ananya with birthday wishes.

    Sussanne Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to precious Most amazing beautiful babygirl @ananyapanday." Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, “Happy birthday @ananyapanday." Neelam Kothari Soni commented, “Adorable.. happiest birthday baby girl ❤️ @ananyapanday."

    Ananya was most recently spotted at work in Liger. She will next be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, in which she will co-star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ayushmann Khurrana has also signed her for Dream Girl 2.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
