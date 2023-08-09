Video: Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border

Kiara Advani recently visited Punjab before India's 77th Independence Day and spent time with BSF personnel at the Wagah Border. She was also seen waving the national flag during the Attari–Wagah border ceremony.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently visited the Wagah border to honour our nation's brave military. Several photos and videos from her vacation to Amritsar have surfaced online, highlighting some of her most memorable experiences. She spent time with our country's actual heroes and tried her hand at shooting firearms while holding the tricolour at the border.

Kiara, clad in a traditional green salwar suit, can be seen passionately waving the Indian flag in a video. Other images show her welcoming everyone with folded hands and having fun with the BSF troops at a boot camp. She also helped others plant plants and enthusiastically participated in a round of pistol shooting. Kiara chatted with the soldiers and posed for group shots throughout her visit, demonstrating her admiration and gratitude for their bravery and sacrifice.

Kiara has already returned to Mumbai following her vacation. The same ethnic attire she wore during her ceremony at the Wagah border was noticed by paparazzi at the airport. As she exited the airport, she was swarmed by adoring people who asked for selfies. Kiara agreed, hastily posing with her admirers before exiting the premises in her vehicle.

Kiara was most recently seen in the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' film with Kartik Aaryan. She will appear in the film 'Game Changer,' with Ram Charan. After a four-year absence, she returns to Telugu cinema with this film. Kiara and the famed 'RRR' actor will reunite in 'Game Changer. Kiara will also appear in the action-thriller 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.