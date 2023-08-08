Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka posts holiday pics on anniversary

Entertainment
On August 8, 2020, Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj. Miheeka posted a sweet message for the actor on Instagram in honour of their third wedding anniversary.
Rana and Miheeka posed with a crowd in one of the undated photos taken while on vacation overseas. Another one featured them posing against a backdrop of the night sky.
A few days after their wedding, Miheeka posted an Instagram photo of their wedding album.
It was captioned: "My love, my life, my heart, and my soul! Thank you for being so much more than I could have ever imagined. I am a better person because of you. I adore you."
Rana Daggubati described his wedding to Miheeka Bajaj during the Covid-19 pandemic as "extremely personal and nice."
Rana attended the Kalki 2898 AD premiere and first glimpse event at San Diego Comic-Con in the US last month.
The actor said that he has known Miheeka for a long time as she is Ashrita's [Rana Daggubati’s cousin] classmate and her good friend.
"When it comes to marriage, everyone thinks and then take a decision after a lot of thinking. But when a person enters one's heart, all those calculations go away" Daggubati said.