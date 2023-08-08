Shraddha Kapoor hails 'Stree Power' of Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad

The actress gave a shoutout to the Nirbhaya squad and hailed them for their 'Stree Power'. he recently took to her Instagram and posted a story lauding the Stree power of the Nirbhaya squad.

Shraddha Kapoor, the most loved and socially followed actor never leaves a chance to engage with her fans and followers. Taking to her social media today, the actress gave a shoutout to the Nirbhaya squad and hailed them for their 'Stree Power'. She recently took to her Instagram and posted a story lauding the Stree power of the Nirbhaya squad. While re-sharing Mumbai Police's post, Shraddha wrote, "Stree Power 🫡🫡🫡" with Beyoncé's 'Who runs the world' playing in the background. The post consists of a a popular dialogue from her next film “Oh stree Raksha Karna” with women police officers of the Nirbhaya Squad saluting.

Launched on 26th January, 2022, Nirbhaya Squad is a squad comprising of trained women police officials, formed to put a stop to various crimes perpetuated against women. This is not the first time when Mumbai Police has taken inspiration from Shraddha’s Stree movie. During the peak time of Covid, Mumbai Police posted a picture saying “Oh Corona Kabhi Mat Aana” for their social media post which also got a shoutout from the actress. Portraying the gritty and edgy role in Stree, Shraddha redefined versatility and raised the bar of her own talent. The mysterious character that she portrayed is still etched in the hearts of the audiences, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her in the next installment of the much anticipated franchise.

