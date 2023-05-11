Alia Bhatt finally breaks down her thoughts on 'nepotism' debate; here's what she said

In a recent interview with a globally renowned entertainment and lifestyle magazine, 'Highway' star Alia Bhatt talked about the entire nepotism debate in Bollywood, which only intensified recently, and her thoughts on netizens claiming her to be a nepotism baby.

After being trolled and bashed by netizens and social media users across social media platforms for being the 'nepo' baby of Bollywood who does not have to work hard in life to bag films, finally, Alia Bhatt has spoken up on the entire nepotism debate in a recent interview.

Alia Bhatt has finally opened up and, being frank, given a reaction to the debate around the most discussed topic on social media, which is nepotism and the privilege of star kids in Bollywood with big digs and references to her constantly. Elaborating more on the same, she acknowledged it and never took her work for granted.

The actor has faced a lot of negative attention and flak regarding nepotism in the past. Her old interview clips always go viral on Reddit, Twitter and Instagram, which makes all social media users have a field day mocking and roasting her for being the nepo baby and trying to compete with legends to prove her worth.

Opening up more in detail about nepotism and privileges in this interview, Alia Bhatt said, "It has definitely come up a lot in conversation over the last couple of years. The long and short of it is I empathise. I understand it has been easier for me to get through the door than the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person's dreams. No dream is bigger or smaller, or more intense."

She added, "Everybody’s dreams are the same. Everybody’s desire is the same. So I completely understand where that conversation comes from. The only thing I can say is that I acknowledge the fact that I have gotten that head start. I acknowledge the fact that I do have that privilege, which is why I give 100 per cent every day. I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working."

Speaking about how her daughter Raha has started touching her face, Alia Bhatt, the new mom in Bollywood, shares, "My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now, when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me, and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life."

