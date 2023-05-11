Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scarlett Johansson spills beans on making an immediate trip to see Marvel star Jeremy Renner; know details

    In a recent media interaction and interview with a globally renowned entertainment magazine, nuanced Hollywood star and diva Scarlett Johansson broke the silence and talked about making an instant visit to see Jeremy Renner. Know more.

    First Published May 11, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    It is no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a gigantic and huge force in the entertainment world, making various Avengers into household names. Since so many ardent Marvel fanatics have been watching the Marvel movies in order, people and audiences got dazed when they learned about Jeremy Renner's horrifying and painful snowplow accident on New Year's Day earlier this year. 

    Jeremy Renner got encircled by loved ones while recovering, and it turns out that even the Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans visited him in the hospital shortly after the accident.

    How sweet is that? Johansson with Chris Evans flew to Los Angeles together to visit their friend and colleague shortly after Renner's snowplow incident and various surgeries. It again shows what an unbreakable and rock-solid friendship the OG Avengers seem to share with each other, thanks to their many years of bonding and camaraderie on and off the screen.

    Shedding more light on her visit during an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, Scarlett said, "I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I did not know. If I was ever going to see him again."

    She added, "To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in amazing space mentally. He is a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light. He is also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

