Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal does rope workout, video

A clip of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, was seen acing the battle rope workout has gone viral on Instagram. The clip posted by a Bollywood pap on social media showed on Instagram shows Shyam sweating it out at the gym.

Many weeks back, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a photo that showed himself along with Sham Kaushal while they were seen shaking hands on a filmy set. Amitabh Bachchan and Sham Kaushal have worked together in several projects like Bhootnath, Black, Armaan.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh congratulated Sham Kaushal on Vicky's wedding with Katrina. "On set with Action Director, Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky's father, been working with him for ages, a most humble endearing and loveable human. Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan", written by Amitabh.

Previously, Sham Kaushal was seen coming to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's house. Their cars were seen spotted outside their new apartment. The couple had got married on December 9 in Rajasthan amid close friends and family members. They made their wedding official by sharing cute photos on their social media feed. After completing their wedding rituals, the couple was seen going for their honeymoon to a location not known to anyone.

A few days back, Katrina had posted the first photo from her honeymoon diaries. In the photo, she could be seen flaunting her wedding mehendi and chooda. The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9, and it looks like the pair had taken off to a beach destination for their honeymoon after getting married in Rajasthan. Here's wishing the couple a very happy marired life.

