Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]

Akshay Kumar has visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and has made fun of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Here's what he told about their marriage.

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan have been the latest guests on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo video released by the makers even filmmaker Aanand L Rai was seen to promote their next movie. We saw Sara-Akshay dancing on Sara's hit song Chaka Chak. We also saw Akshay entertaining his fans with his funny antics on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Not just this when comedian Kiku Sharda mocks about the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Akshay tells him that, "Aapne waha 'Kit-Kat' bhi khayi hogi". In the promo it was seen that Kiku was telling Akshay that he did not see a grand wedding like that of Vicky and Katrina.

For the unversed, Akshay and Katrina are known for their on-screen chemistry. They have even released many blockbuster films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh Is King, and Welcome. They were last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama film Sooryavanshi.

There was another promo clip that showed that Kapil was making fun of Akshay for doing movies with the entire khandaan of Saif Ali Khan. He was seen asking if the actor had plans of working with Saif, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan after working with Taimur. Kapil asks,"Suna hai ki ab aap Taimur aur us samay jo bhi heroine hogi uska love triangle hai, kya ye baat sahi hai." Reply to this, Akshay says that it won't end as he wants to work with Taimur's kids too. "Haan aur mai Taimur ke bacche ke sath bhi kaam karna chahta hu,".

Talking about Atrangi Re and Sara's performance in the movie, Akshay had said that he has watched Atrangi Re and that Sara has done a fantastic job in the film. He was taken aback. The press release of the same was released by the channel.


