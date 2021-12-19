Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Actress posts first photo from honeymoon, check out

Newly married Katrina Kaif has posted her first photo from her undisclosed honeymoon destination. Take a look at the photo right here. The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan.



Newly wedded Katrina Kaif has posted the first photo from her honeymoon diaries. In the photo, she is seen flaunting her wedding mehendi and chooda. The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9, and it looks like the pair has taken off to a beach destination for their honeymoon after getting married in Rajasthan. In the snap, Katrina has given a closer look of her mehendi that has intricate details. She is seen stretching her arms out at the seashore to capture the entire design.

The couple was not seen in the frame, but she had captioned the post with a heart emoji. She had taken to the comments section to showcase her love. Some of her fans posted heart and fire emojis, while others even complimented the design.



A lot of fans even tried searching Vicky's name in the design. One of them had commented, "Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai mehendi mein". My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky's name on her hand," added another. "Not me zooming and finding his name," wrote a third fan.



The couple had a private wedding ceremony that had taken place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. After their wedding ceremony, the couple had posted photos from their wedding ceremony that had similar notes. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," they had captioned the photos.


