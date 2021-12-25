Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif back on set, announces 'Merry Christmas', details inside

After a lot of buzz Katrina Kaif has finally revealed that her next movie will be Merry Christmas, with superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be out. The gorgeous actress, on the occasion of Christmas, took to her social media handle to share a photo with team Merry Christmas that included Vijay, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. The actress confirmed that the movie shall be going on floors last week and that she is very excited to work with Vijay and Sriram.

Her post read that she is back on set with director Sriram Raghavan's for Merry Christmas! She has always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him... "Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray", her post read further.

It looks like after her grand wedding with Vicky Kaushal; she is all ready to start working after marriage. The couple had got married on December 9 in Rajasthan amid close friends and family members. They made their wedding official by sharing cute photos on their social media feed. After completing their wedding rituals, the couple was seen going for their honeymoon to a location not known to anyone.

The couple had a private wedding ceremony that had taken place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. After their wedding ceremony, the couple had posted photos from their wedding ceremony that had similar notes. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they had captioned the photos. The actress also had a grah pravesh ceremony and also had made halva for her beloved husband as a part of a newly married ritual.

