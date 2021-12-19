  • Facebook
    When Katrina Kaif was upset with Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal; here's what she said

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 7:36 PM IST
    Long back Katrina Kaif sounded upset because of Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal, over her action scene as an ex-RAW agent

    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently got married to URI star Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan amid close friends and family members. Yesterday, Katrina shared a picture from her beach honeymoon where she flaunted her bridal Mehandi. 
     

    In this picture, you can see Sham Kaushal and Saif Ali Khan with Katrina showing some scenes on a monitor. It is from the 2015 film Phantom, which Kabir Khan directed. Sham Kaushal was the stunt director of the film.

    In one of the interviews during the promotion of Phantom, Katrina had spoken about him (Sham) while explaining her action scenes in the film. Katrina sounded upset because Sham didn't ask her to fire the gun in one of the important scenes of Phantom. Also read: Punjabi 'BAHU' Katrina Kaif impressed Vicky Kaushal's family by cooking THIS sweet dish

    Katrina said Saif, and she were in a jeep in one imp scene, and some Syrian army tank approached them. Next to that, Saif had to jump towards a machine gun was to open fire on the army but them. When the shot was set up, our action director (Sham) had conveniently thought that the jeep's driver and Saif would be firing the guns, and she (Katrina) would crouch and hide near the door. 
     

    Here's what she said, not to give blazing guns to an actress play an ex-RAW agent, trained enough for combat. Then why do Saif and the army guys get a chance to shoot while I am expected to hide!"

    Upset Katrina then said, "When our Kabir Khan came on the set, I told him how they were not ready to give me a gun. And it was Kabir who told them (Sham and his team) that I too should be allowed to shoot and do the fight sequences. It's an automatic reflex not to give blazing guns to a Bollywood actress. But in this case, I was instrumental in making the line happen." Also read: Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases?

