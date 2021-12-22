  • Facebook
    Sara Ali Khan might upset Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone with THIS statement

    First Published Dec 22, 2021, 5:15 PM IST
    At Karan Johar's show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Sara Ali Khan spilt some beans along with Tamil star Dhanush; she also gave some shocking statements that might bother Katrina and Deepika; read on 
     

    Karan Johar's most talked about chat show is back with a bang. Karan's first guests are Atrangi Re's stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Both came to promote their film, which is set to release on December 24. They spilt some beans during the chat show and gave some shocking statements. 
     

    In one of the scenes, we saw Karan asks Sara, “Name four people that you would want in your swayamvar.” In no time, Sara responds with the names. To which Sara replies, “Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan.” 

    Soon all burst into laughter, and Karan says, “All these wives are watching, I'm just telling you.” Set with a witty response, the naughty actress says, “And hopefully the husbands are also.” Tamil star Dhanush appears quite impressed by Sara's response, though we want to see what newlywed Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone has to say to Sara's wish. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s these knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits; watch

    This was Dhanush's debut in Karan's show and it looked like he had a fun during the show. Dhanush was asked during the show what he would do if he woke up one morning as his father-in-law superstar Rajinikanth. The actor states, “Stay as Rajini sir.” ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics

    Karan was seen asking Dhanush if he was excited to be on the coffee show to which he said, "I'm very excited. I speak very less. I'm very shy. So, I don't know how much I can add to your show. But I'm looking forward to having some fun."

    Anand L Rai direct Atrangi Re, and the film features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Atrangi R is all set to release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

