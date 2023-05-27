Veteran Telugu director K Vasu passes away in Hyderabad after suffering from kidney-related ailments

Veteran filmmaker K Vasu passed away on May 26 at Hyderabad's KIMS hospital after experiencing kidney-related problems. He spent a few days receiving care in the hospital. Many Telugu movie stars have sent their sympathies in response to the filmmaker's passing. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the passing of veteran director K Vasu via Twitter. He said in his tweet that the deceased filmmaker was responsible for such films as Pranam Khareedu, Thodu Dongalu, Allullostunnaru, and Kothala Rayudu. Chiranjeevi also sent his sympathies to the family and noted that he appeared in these films in the beginning of his acting career.

With the Telugu movie Pranam Kharidu, the late director K Vasu made his directorial debut and gave Chiranjeevi his big-screen debut. Vasu hailed from a distinguished line of directors because both his brother Hemambaradhara Rao and father Pratyagathma were well-known in the movie business.

Following in their footsteps, K Vasu shown his talent as a filmmaker and produced a number of successful films in Tollywood. Vasu directed Joker Mama Super Alludu (1992), which had well-known comedian Brahmanandam as the main character. It was one of the few and the first films to have Brahmanandam in the lead role.

"May the soul of Shri K Vasu rest in peace," Pawan Kalyan, an actor and the leader of the Jana Sena, stated in a tweet. We won't soon forget K Vasu, the filmmaker of the Chiranjeevi-starring film Pranam Khareedu, Pawan Kalyan wrote. At 6 am on May 27, K Vasu's lifeless remains were transported from KIMS Hospitals to his Film Nagar home. Tomorrow at noon, the last rites will be performed in Hyderabad's Mahaprasthanam.

