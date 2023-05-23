'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023

The noted director Sam Levinson-directed show 'The Idol' starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in key roles, its first screening happened at the coveted Cannes International film festival at French Riviera in Paris, which has divided the critics there because of 'too much nudity.'

Even after eliciting a vast range and plethora of mixed reactions from the critics at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023, The Idol got a 5-minute standing ovation from people at the festival.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson finally unveiled and premiered his upcoming show, The Idol, at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The show had attracted attention and created a strong buzz even before its premiere due to disputes surrounding its innovative clashes and toxic workplace cultures, got the packed Cannes audience in a state of shock and wonder with its raunchy and sexually packed scenes in the first two episodes but also garnered a 5-minute standing ovation by the end.

Premiering Out of Competition, The Idol stars The Weeknd in his TV debut, who is going by his real name Abel Tesfaye, and Lily Rose-Depp. After its Cannes premiere, social media got flooded with first reactions. Many netizens and social media users are in a traumatic state and deeply scandalized by nude scenes, bodily fluids and its graphically bold yet explicit takedown of superstardom.

As per a report by a globally renowned entertainment outlet, Sam, who attended the premiere with the cast of the series, was emotionally over-whelmed after it received the standing ovation. He said, "I am incredibly proud of this show. I am proud of the way we made this show. I feel like I gained a family. I know that sounds a little culty. But, this is the way it feels."

The Idol revolves around the character of Lily Rose-Depp, named Jocelyn, an ambitious star trying to get past her recent nervous breakdown during a tour to return back and make it big. When she meets Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru who runs a contemporary cult, their relationship turns to larger ambitions. The cast includes Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine, Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, and Moses Sumney.

The barrage of mixed reactions to The Idol from critics on Twitter has ranged from 'I hated it' to 'The TV version of clickbait,' 'I don't need to see any more of Lily-Rose Depp naked,' 'Yeah, THE IDOL has the EUPHORIA vibes you might expect but it's really more like somebody put BLACK SWAN, SUCCESSION, and SECRETARY in a blender and let it rip. Prepare yourself for quite the discourse... #cannes.' A critic also revealed, 'The Idol,' or 50 SHADES OF TESFAYE: A P*rnhub-homepage odyssey starring Lily-Rose Depp's areolas and The Weeknd's greasy rat tail.'

The final trailer of The Idol is here. You can watch it now. The Idol premieres on June 6 at HBO.

