Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details

As Prime Video’s Citadel is inching towards its finale on May 26, it has been making waves globally, with one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video tuning in weekly for the latest episodes of the action-packed spy series.

Currently available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, the series is from executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and Executive Producer and Showrunner David Weil, creator of Prime Video series Hunters.

Talking about the level and range of stunts and the train sequence that got us to the edge of our seats, Richard Madden shares, "It was a complicated process getting ready to actually shoot episode one's train sequence because we had all of the confines of being in a small space. And we worked closely with this amazing stunt team to work out what the strengths could be. Be it speed or agility and brute force. And how we could incorporate them into this space."

He adds, "So we managed to get into the studio before we started filming and started learning a language of footwork and gunplay. How do we incorporate all of these things there? Okay, we have a shotgun, but how can we use it as a sword? How can I use it as a battering ram? How can I load it and throw it so the other actor can fire it? So, they got plugged into the heart of what Nadia and Mason are. Which is two people that can work beautifully together to make one super weapon."

Adding more insight into the action sequences that got shot in the series and the preparation behind them, Priyanka Chopra adds, "I think Anthony and Joe brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show. Anthony and Joe Russo have worked with the best in the business. And we were lucky to be able to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible. I really think Nadia’s character is a badass. She comes from a place of trusting her body and her instincts. And I got to explore a lot of that with stunts we did."

Priyanka also affirmed, "Every time I read new pages. The stunts would get bigger and bigger and bigger. And it was amazing to be able to imagine that and then walk in the set and execute it. It was great."

