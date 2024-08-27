Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; tributes pour in

    Bijili Ramesh first gained public attention after an interview with a popular YouTube channel, which led to opportunities in the film industry. His talent was soon recognized, and he made his debut in Tamil cinema.

    Veteran Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; tributes pour in AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 8:54 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    Kollywood film industry on Tuesday (August 27) morning was met with the sad news of actor Bijili Ramesh's passing. Renowned for his deep admiration of superstar Rajinikanth, Bijili Ramesh carved out a niche for himself in Tamil cinema. His death has sent shockwaves through the community, with an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

    Bijili Ramesh first gained public attention after an interview with a popular YouTube channel, which led to opportunities in the film industry. His talent was soon recognized, and he made his debut in Tamil cinema. Over the years, he appeared in notable films such as Hip Hop Adhi's Natpe Thunai, Amala Paul's Aadai, Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, and Jayam Ravi's Comali, among others.

    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts

    In 2018, he was featured in a special promotional song for Nayanthara and director Nelson Dilipkumar's Kolamaavu Kokila, further solidifying his place in the industry.

    Ramesh was also a popular participant on Vijay Television's cooking-based reality show, Cooku With Comali, where his comedic talent and charisma won him even more fans.

    A self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan, Bijili Ramesh often portrayed comedic roles throughout his career. However, in recent months, he had been bedridden due to a prolonged illness. In interviews, he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcoholism, advising others to avoid the same pitfalls and take better care of their health.

    J&K Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases updated list of 15 candidates; check full list here

    Bijili Ramesh passed away in Chennai, where he had been receiving treatment. As news of his death spread, heartfelt tributes and condolences poured in from across the film industry and beyond, reflecting the impact he had on those who knew and admired him.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya ATG

    'It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya

    My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her ATG

    'My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her

    Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action dmn

    Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action

    WATCH Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release RBA

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column RBA

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column

    Recent Stories

    India debunks misinformation on Farakka barrage gates opening in Bangladesh vkp

    India debunks misinformation on Farakka barrage gates opening in Bangladesh

    It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya ATG

    'It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Indian Navy sets up investigation team AJR

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Indian Navy sets up investigation team

    My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her ATG

    'My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her

    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts AJR

    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon