    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts

    Since August 24, Gujarat has already been grappling with severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to the displacement of residents. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively engaged in rescue operations to assist those affected by the rising water levels.

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 8:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 8:24 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the state over the next two to three days. This development comes after a deep depression moving from east Rajasthan toward the Saurashtra region, which is expected to trigger continuous downpours until August 29. The IMD has also classified Gujarat as a 'flash flood risk' zone, raising concerns about potential flooding.

    In response to the situation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting on Monday at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar. The meeting included collectors, municipal commissioners, and district officials, all of whom reviewed the impact of the ongoing rains. CM Patel stressed the importance of preventing the loss of life and livestock, stating that rescue efforts remain the state's top priority.

    According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, 17,827 people have been evacuated, and 1,653 individuals have been rescued across the state. The relief efforts involve 13 teams from the NDRF and 22 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who are working tirelessly in the affected districts.

    The widespread waterlogging has also disrupted daily life, prompting Education Minister Praful Pansheriya to announce that all primary schools in Gujarat will remain closed on Tuesday (August 27).

    Among the districts, Baroda has recorded the highest rainfall in the state, with 26 cm of rain between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Monday. Ahmedabad received 10 cm of rainfall during the same period. Over the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in 244 talukas across 33 districts in Gujarat, with an average of 63.36 mm.

