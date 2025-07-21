Veteran actor Tom Troupe, known for his six-decade career on stage and screen, has died at 97, leaving behind a legacy in theater, television, and film.

Veteran actor Tom Troupe, who appeared on stage and screen both silver and small over a career spanning six decades, has died at the age of 97 at his home in Beverly Hills. The news was confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll, and multiple media outlets, as reported by Deadline.

Troupe, who passed away of natural causes, was best known for his work in Broadway productions and his roles in over 75 television shows. His performances in iconic series such as 'Star Trek,' 'Mission: Impossible,' 'Frasier,' and 'Cheers' made him a familiar face to viewers across generations.

Born on July 15, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, Troupe began acting in local theater productions before moving to New York City in the 1940s. He studied acting under Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio. Troupe also served in the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star for his efforts.

Troupe made his Broadway debut in 1957 in The Diary of Anne Frank and later moved to Los Angeles in 1958, where his Hollywood journey began. Over the years, he appeared in popular TV shows such as The Wild Wild West, CHiPs, Cagney & Lacey, ER, Knots Landing, and Murder, She Wrote. On the big screen, he was seen in films like Kelly's Heroes, The Devil's Brigade, Summer School, and My Own Private Idaho, alongside River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves.

In addition to his screen work, Troupe had a strong presence in theater. He often performed alongside his wife of nearly 60 years, Carole Cook, who passed away in 2023. Together, they starred in plays such as The Lion in Winter, Father's Day, and The Gin Game. The couple was awarded the 2002 Theatre Ovation Award for Career Achievement, making history as the first married pair to receive the honor.

Troupe also toured nationally with Barbara Rush in Same Time, Next Year and starred in his co-written play The Diary of a Madman. (ANI)