Ravi Teja's Father Passes Away: South actor Ravi Teja's father, Bhupati Rajagopal, has passed away. He was 90 years old. According to reports, Ravi Teja's father breathed his last at his home in Hyderabad.

Bad news continues to emerge from the South Indian film industry. Recently, the death of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao shocked everyone. Now, another tragic loss has cast a shadow over the entire industry. According to reports, South superstar Ravi Teja's father, Bhupatiraju Rajagopal Raju, has passed away. He was 90 years old and breathed his last at Ravi Teja’s residence in Hyderabad. He had been suffering from age-related health issues for a long time. However, his condition deteriorated suddenly last night, and he sadly passed away. The Telugu film industry is in mourning, with celebrities and fans expressing condolences.

Ravi Teja's Father Was a Pharmacist

Ravi Teja is deeply saddened by the loss of his father, Bhupatiraju Rajagopal Raju. He was a pharmacist by profession and preferred to stay away from the limelight. He is survived by his wife, Rajya Lakshmi, and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. Another son, Bharath Raju, died in a car accident in Hyderabad a few years ago. As of now, details about the time and place of the final rites have not been officially announced. Several South Indian celebrities have been visiting Ravi Teja’s home to pay their respects.

About South Actor Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry, primarily working in Telugu cinema. His full name is Bhupatiraju Ravi Shankar Raju, and he is popularly known as the Mass Maharaja of Tollywood. He has been active in the industry for over 35 years, making his debut as a lead actor in the 1999 film Nee Kosam. On the work front, he was last seen in the 2024 film Mr. Bachchan, which, unfortunately, did not perform well at the box office. His upcoming film is Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bhopavarpu.