Image Credit : Facebook

The talk of help from Prabhas turned out to be fake

According to a report in One India, Fish Venkat's daughter said, "Father's condition is very critical. He is in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost Rs 50 lakh. Prabhas' assistant called us and offered financial help. He said that we should let him know once his transplant is done so that the expenses can be covered."

However, a few days later, a family member said that the news of Prabhas offering help was not true. He told Suman TV, "Nothing like that happened. We are answering every call to see if anyone can help us. An unknown person called. He introduced himself as Prabhas Anna's assistant. Later, we came to know that he is a fake person. We have not received any financial help yet."