Saif Ali Khan STABBED: Here's what is inside his Rs. 800-crore Pataudi Palace

In the early hours of Thursday, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan became the victim of an attack at his residence. The assailant inflicted six stab wounds, including two deep cuts and one near his spine, which required urgent medical attention and surgical intervention

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, not just due to his remarkable film career but also because of his vast fortune. His estimated net worth stands at a staggering ₹1,200 crore. Beyond acting, Saif’s wealth is also attributed to his ownership of the luxurious Pataudi Palace, valued at ₹800 crore. The palace, situated in Gurgaon, is an architectural marvel with a rich history and stands as a symbol of his royal lineage

The Pataudi Palace, which spans across 10 acres and features 150 rooms, is an Indo-Saracenic architectural masterpiece. Originally commissioned by the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, the palace was designed by prominent architects. Over the years, it has been featured in several high-profile films, including Veer-Zaara, Mangal Pandey, and Eat Pray Love. Saif Ali Khan’s efforts to reclaim and restore the estate after it was leased to the Neemrana Hotel Group reflect his determination to preserve this heritage site

Saif’s financial journey showcases his success beyond acting. With earnings of ₹10-15 crore per film and an additional ₹1-5 crore from brand endorsements, he has cemented his place as one of Bollywood's wealthiest figures. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also contributes significantly to the family’s wealth, with a reported net worth of ₹485 crore. The couple’s combined fortune further establishes them as one of the most influential families in the film industry

