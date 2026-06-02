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Inside Look at Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 800 Crore Pataudi Palace with Grand Royal Interiors & Luxury Details
Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s most popular actors and comes from a royal lineage. His ancestral Pataudi Palace, valued at around ₹800 crore, reflects heritage, luxury, and timeless architectural grandeur.
Let's talk about the history of Pataudi Palace. The last Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan, built this palace for his wife, who belonged to the royal family of Bhopal.
In the 1900s, an Englishman named Robert Tor Russell designed the palace with help from Australian Karl Molt von Heinz. After Iftikhar Ali Khan passed away, the palace went to his son, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and daughter-in-law, Sharmila Tagore.
After Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's death, the Neemrana Hotel Group managed the palace from 2005 to 2014. During this time, Saif and his family had no claim on it. But in 2014, the 'Chhote Nawab' took back possession and became its rightful owner again.
The Pataudi Palace is a very important part of the family's legacy. This is because Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and other ancestors are buried on the property.
Let's look at the palace grounds. It has a beautiful, priceless garden, a huge swimming pool, some land for farming, and even a stable for horses.
The palace has about 150 rooms in total! This includes 7 bedrooms, 7 dressing rooms, 7 rooms just for billiards, several drawing rooms, and a massive, grand dining hall.
After Saif took the palace back, he hired a Mumbai-based architect and interior designer. They helped him renovate and update certain parts of the massive property.
The Pataudi Palace has been a backdrop for many famous movies. The Hollywood film 'Eat Pray Love' was shot here, along with Bollywood hits like 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Gandhi, My Father', and 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'.
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