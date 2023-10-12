Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding date revealed; to tie knot in THIS country

    South cinema's Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding, surrounded by a star-studded guest list. Read on...

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    South Indian film stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are on the verge of tying the knot, with their wedding date set for November 1. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy, which has been beautifully transformed from a historic village. The guest list boasts renowned personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and their respective families.

    Varun Tej and Lavanya's love story spans five years, culminating in their engagement held in an intimate ceremony with only close family members present in Hyderabad on June 9 this year. Recently, they shared images from their pre-wedding celebration on social media.

    The wedding festivities are expected to span four days, including haldi, mehndi, sangeet, the wedding ceremony, and an after-party. Following the celebrations, the couple plans to embark on a month-long world tour. Notably, the wedding will see the presence of several notable personalities, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Vaisshnav Tej.

    Additionally, Varun and Lavanya are currently fulfilling their work commitments before their big day, while other celebrities and their families who are invited will take a 10-day break to attend the destination wedding. Furthermore, there is a possibility of a reception in Hyderabad for their colleagues and friends in India, although an official confirmation for this is still pending.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 3:07 PM IST
