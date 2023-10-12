Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT

    Jagadish, Manju Pillai, Sandeep Pradeep and Meenaraj are playing other roles in the movie. Basil and Jagdish are coming to the film as father and son. 

    Malayalam actor Basil Joseph is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Falimy'. The movie is produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under the banner of Cheers Entertainment and Super Duper Films. The superhit film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jay Hai was also produced by these banners.

    Basil Joseph will be playing the lead role in this film. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie announced the first look poster of the movie by stating"

    Unveiling the first look poster of 'FALIMY' written & directed by Nithish Sahadev, starring Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai, Sandeep Pradeep & Meenaraj!

    'FALIMY' fun ride in theatres from November!

     

    The script has been written by directors Nitish Sahadev and Sancho Joseph. The other crew includes DOP by Bablu Aju, Music Direction by Vishnu Vijay, Production Controller by Prashanth Narayanan, co-producers by John P Abraham, Ramshi Ahmed, and Adarsh Narayanan, Editor by Nidin, Make-Up by Sudhi Surendran, Art Director by Sunil Kumaran, Costume and Designer by Visakh Sanalkumar, Sound Design by Sreejith Srinivasan, Sound Mixing by Vipin Nair, and Chief Associate Director by Anoop Raj.

