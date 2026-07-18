SS Rajamouli has unveiled the fierce poster of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in the upcoming film Varanasi on her birthday, and fans can't keep calm. Take a look!

All eyes are on SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. The film marks the global icon's return to Indian cinema, and fans are more than elated to see her shine on the big screen. The actress who was last seen in Sky Is Pink deserved a much-needed comeback to her homeland, and SS Rajamouli is doing it just right for her.

Priyanka's New Look Revealed From The Movie

Now, on account of Priyanka's birthday, the Varanasi team and Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a fiery avatar of her as Mandakini. Clad in a body-hugging structured black dress, with kohl-rimmed eyes, Priyanka looks breathtaking as Mandakini. The post read, "Happy Birthday Mandakini….To more adventures…. more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."

Take a look!

Scroll to load tweet…

SS Rajamouli's Post For Priyanka

The filmmaker himself left no stone unturned in penning a heartfelt post for Priyanka on account of her birthday. He wrote, “Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Star Cast, Release Date And More

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka in lead roles. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is said to be a time-travel adventure blending Indian mythology, history and science fiction. Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres in April, 2027.