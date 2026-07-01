Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer 'DC' has been postponed to August 7 to avoid a box office clash with C. Joseph Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'. Other films, including 'Immortal' and 'The Dark Heaven', have also rescheduled their releases for the same reason.

The release date of Lokesh Kanagraj-starrer Tamil film 'DC' has been postponed to August 7. It was initially slated to hit theatres on July 31. The delay came after the release date of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay's starrer Jana Nayagan was announced. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 23. The move has apparently been made by the makers to avoid a box office clash with Jana Nayagan.

Sun Pictures announced the new release date on their Instagram handle with a poster featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. They wrote, "DC is certified 'A'. Releasing in theatres worldwide from August 7." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) Made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'DC' is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Besides Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a significant role.

More films change release dates for 'Jana Nayagan'

'DC' has joined the list of films that have changed their release dates following the announcement of the theatrical release date of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'. Earlier, the makers of Tamil films 'The Dark Heaven' and 'Immortal' postponed their release dates to avoid the box office clash with 'Jana Nayagan'.

The makers of the supernatural horror thriller 'Immortal' postponed the release date of the film to September 4. It was initially slated to release in theatres on July 23. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared the announcement on his X handle. He extended his best wishes to the makers of the Jana Nayagan for the success of the film. The film is directed by Mariyappan Chinna and stars GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles.

As for 'The Dark Heaven', the makers issued a press note announcing the postponement of the film to pave the way for Vijay's "last film". Filmmaker Balaaji shared the press statement on his Instagram handle.

"In light of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, releasing on July 23, our team has decided to postpone the release of our film The Dark Heaven, which was originally scheduled for July 17, to a new date that will be announced soon," the press note read.

"Like millions of fans across the world, we too are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Thalapathy's 'One Last Dance' on the big screen. At the same time, we sincerely request all fans to celebrate this special occasion responsibly and ensure everyone's safety while enjoying this memorable cinematic event," it added.

Directed by Balaaji, The Dark Heaven is a Tamil crime thriller starring Sidhu Sid and Tharshika in the lead roles. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 17 before being postponed. (ANI)