FIFA has put a strict 17-minute limit on the World Cup final's halftime break. This is to protect player fitness, as per rules from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The World Cup final is set to feature a massive musical show with world-class pop stars. However, FIFA has decided to strictly control the halftime break to ensure player safety. FIFA has officially informed the Spanish and Argentine football associations that the final match's halftime break will not go beyond 17 minutes.

This is just two minutes more than the usual 15-minute break given in football matches. Out of these 17 minutes, only 11 minutes will be for the live music performances. The remaining time will be used to quickly set up and clear the stage, and to water the grass on the field. FIFA is planning a grand celebration in New York, despite concerns over smoke from recent wildfires in the area.

Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber: A star-studded lineup is ready

The lineup for the show is absolutely massive. Pop queen Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna, and the world-famous Korean band BTS are all set to perform. They will be joined by Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus, led by Coldplay's Chris Martin. This huge show is being organised to promote the 'FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund', which aims to raise 100 million US dollars for children's education and football development.

IFAB rules are the hurdle; game rules won't change

So, why the short break? It's all because of a rule from the International Football Association Board (IFAB). According to IFAB, the halftime break cannot be more than 15 minutes, to protect the players' fitness and safety. There were earlier suggestions to extend the break to 25 minutes, similar to the American Super Bowl.

However, IFAB rejected this, arguing that a long period of inactivity could negatively affect the players' muscles and fitness. This is why FIFA decided to shorten the show to 11 minutes and keep the total break within 17 minutes. The World Cup final, a title clash between Messi's Argentina and Yamal's Spain, is scheduled for this Sunday, July 19.