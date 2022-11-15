Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    The former 'Tonight Show' host apparently had burns on his face after his automobile caught fire, but he claimed to be well. However, he suffered burns to his face.
     

    Popular US comedian and show host, Jay Leno suffered burns to his face after his car reportedly caught fire, but said he is ok, according to local media. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,'' Leno said in a statement to US magazine, Variety. He also added, "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." The host was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment.

    According to reports, Jay Leno is making a full recovery. The former Tonight Show host revealed he had sustained "severe burns" from a gasoline fire on Monday, confirming allegations of a recent medical emergency. "A gasoline fire caused me to suffer severe burns. I am OK. I just have to get back on my feet for a week or two "In a statement, Leno stated.

    Although local media said that the fire started when one of his automobiles caught fire in Los Angeles. It is also said, his conference was in Las Vegas on Sunday, but called it off because of a "serious medical emergency," according to People magazine.

    The Grossman Burn Center released a statement saying that Jay "wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and getting treatment there for burns that he got to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend." He is happy and moved by all the questions about his health and well wishes.

    Leno worked as the host of "The Tonight Show," one of the popular talk shows at the time, attracting millions of people each night during the prime time slot. Since 2015, Leno has hosted his series, "Jay Leno's Garage," and since 2021, "You Bet Your Life."

