Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urvashi Rautela’s latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?’

    The actress uploaded the image on her social media account and captioned it: Her caption, which has been deleted now, read: “It takes time for a wounded heart to open up & trust again”.

    Urvashi Rautela's latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?'
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    There is no need to introduce actress Urvashi Rautela. Her purported relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant frequently makes headlines. Recently, Urvashi has posted cryptic messages about him that appear to be a breakup indication. Urvashi was spotted at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi, where the current Indian Premier League (IPL) occurred. She was there for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game. Urvashi published images from the competition. Her strange caption caught internet users' attention. Urvashi was pictured in the photo flashing her back while wearing a green strappy dress. She had the stadium in her view.

    WHAT DID FANS SAY? According to fans and followers, her caption hinted towards her breakup. Within minutes, social media users shared their comments. “Rishab pant secretly reading all comments,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Rishabh ek bar ye wali pitch par bhi khelo (Rishabh play in this pitch also once)”. A third user wrote, “She is looking for RP”. “Bhaiii nhi aaya h rishabh (Rishabh isn’t here)”, commented another netizen.

    ALSO READ: Eid 2023: 7 mouth-watering delicacies that are must-have additions for your Iftar party

    Urvashi Rautela was the centre of attention in the stadium in addition to the excitement of the game. Urvashi was wearing a bodycon dress in lemon green, and she looked chic. Along with the game, spectators could be seen clapping for Urvashi. Additionally, she posted a few videos from the game on Instagram. She expressed her gratitude to her admirers for their support.

    ALSO READ: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: 5 iconic bollywood songs that celebrate Ramadan

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision RBA

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Experts say film eyeing Rs 15-20 crore on day 1

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Experts say film eyeing Rs 15-20 crore on day 1

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Saket court firing: Victim involved in fraud, had promised shooter of 'doubling money' AJR

    Delhi Saket court firing: Victim involved in fraud, had promised shooter of 'doubling money'

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired

    Love Naruto? Meet 5 characters from THIS anime series that are just as loveable RBA

    Love Naruto? Meet 5 characters from THIS anime series that are just as loveable

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon