Urvashi Rautela’s latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?’

The actress uploaded the image on her social media account and captioned it: Her caption, which has been deleted now, read: “It takes time for a wounded heart to open up & trust again”.

There is no need to introduce actress Urvashi Rautela. Her purported relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant frequently makes headlines. Recently, Urvashi has posted cryptic messages about him that appear to be a breakup indication. Urvashi was spotted at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi, where the current Indian Premier League (IPL) occurred. She was there for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game. Urvashi published images from the competition. Her strange caption caught internet users' attention. Urvashi was pictured in the photo flashing her back while wearing a green strappy dress. She had the stadium in her view.

WHAT DID FANS SAY? According to fans and followers, her caption hinted towards her breakup. Within minutes, social media users shared their comments. “Rishab pant secretly reading all comments,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Rishabh ek bar ye wali pitch par bhi khelo (Rishabh play in this pitch also once)”. A third user wrote, “She is looking for RP”. “Bhaiii nhi aaya h rishabh (Rishabh isn’t here)”, commented another netizen.

Urvashi Rautela was the centre of attention in the stadium in addition to the excitement of the game. Urvashi was wearing a bodycon dress in lemon green, and she looked chic. Along with the game, spectators could be seen clapping for Urvashi. Additionally, she posted a few videos from the game on Instagram. She expressed her gratitude to her admirers for their support.

