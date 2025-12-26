The first teaser for 'Madden,' a biopic on the NFL legend, has been released. It stars Nicolas Cage as John Madden and is directed by David O. Russell. The film covers his coaching, broadcasting, and video game legacy.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first teaser for 'Madden,' a biographical film about the life of legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden, with Nicolas Cage in the iconic role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The teaser, unveiled on Christmas Day, offers fans their first look at Cage's transformation into the celebrated football figure whose legacy spans coaching, commentary and the globally popular Madden NFL video game franchise.

Film Details and Creative Team

Directed by David O. Russell, the film traces Madden's journey from his early days to leading the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1976, before becoming one of the most recognisable voices in American sports broadcasting.

The film also explores his later influence as a cultural icon through the Madden NFL video game series, one of the most successful franchises in gaming history.

Oscar-winner Christian Bale stars alongside Cage, portraying former Raiders owner Al Davis. The cast also includes Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, John Mulaney as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, and comedian Shane Gillis in an undisclosed role.

'Madden' is written and directed by Russell, known for acclaimed films such as The Fighter, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook. Cambron Clark wrote an earlier version of the script, as per the outlet.

From Sidelines to Pop Culture Icon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film serves as an origin story for the Madden NFL phenomenon, chronicling how the former coach became a household name far beyond the football field.

The teaser suggests the film will highlight Madden's personal and professional journey, from the sidelines to the broadcast booth, and eventually into pop culture history.

Release Set for Thanksgiving 2026

The project is being produced under the Amazon MGM Studios banner and is expected to stream on Prime Video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio has confirmed that Madden is slated for release around Thanksgiving 2026.

While it remains unclear whether the film will receive a theatrical release, anticipation is already building among NFL fans and cinephiles alike, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)