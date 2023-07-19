Nysa Devgn to Kajol: Will prefer having sons, can't handle a daughter like myself

Kajol revealed her thoughts on her mother-daughter relationships. She also remarked on Nysa's graceful handling of media attention. Nysa, on the other hand, was more forthcoming and discussed her desires for a son.

Insights into her connection with her mother Tanuja and her daughter Nysa Devgn were recently revealed by 'The Trial' actor Kajol. Kajol discussed how her life has come full circle in an interview with Instant Bollywood, recalling the words of wisdom her mother gave her when she was a youngster and having tantrums. She also discussed her aspirations for Nysa's future and her amusing reaction from her daughter. Kajol went on to talk about Nysa's capacity for handling media attention. Watch what she said.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Kajol recalled her mother Tanuja's answer to one of her tantrums as a child: "I really hope and pray that you have a daughter like yourself." Nysa, Kajol's daughter, has received the same message from her mother. Nysa shocked Kajol with a humorous retort when she said she hoped she would have a daughter like herself. Nysa stated that she would prefer to have males and that she didn't think she could handle a girl that was similar to herself. Nysa's point of view was jokingly accepted by Kajol, highlighting their shared understanding.

The seasoned actress claimed that from her personal experiences, Nysa, her daughter, has learnt how to handle the spotlight. Kajol said that she might not have handled it as gently if she had been in Nysa's shoes. She claimed that she wouldn't have handled it with such patience if she had been her daughter because "toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota." Nysa usually attends fashion events and parties. She is currently continuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her studies at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore. Although her appearances raise speculation about a prospective foray into the film business, her professional goals are yet unknown.

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Kajol can be currently be seen in 'The Trial'. On July 14, it made its debut on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh in addition to Kajol.

