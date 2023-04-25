Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai'

    Urfi Javed expressed disappointment after being turned away from a Mumbai eatery on her Instagram account.
     

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai'
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is renowned for her bold and avant-garde fashion choices. For the same, the actress frequently makes headlines. Recently, though, it appears that her attire caused her difficulties because she was turned away from a Mumbai restaurant. The actress then vented on her social media account, writing, "WTF! Is this 21st-century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It's okay if you disagree with my fashion choices. It's NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don't give some lame excuses. She was pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai." 

    After claiming to have received threatening calls from Neeraj Pandey's office, Urfi recently made headlines. OTT contestant from Bigg Boss previously shared: "I am incredibly sick, and I had to come to the police station because again someone called me and started harassing me that they are going to hit me because of my clothes, and then they even knew my car number, so, ugh tired.

    She captioned: "Welcome to my life! Just another day, another harasser. l usually ignores such calls, but this time they knew my car number, and first, they called me for a meeting, and when I realized that they were a scam, they started threatening me, all this when I'm like super sick."On the professional front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV programmes, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

    She gained notoriety while taking part in Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi Javed recently appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th season of the reality TV series Splitsvilla. For the forthcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, she was also contacted. She, however, turned down the programme.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "So someone called me from Neeraj Pandey's office, saying he's his assistant and sir wants to meet me-so l just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this, the alleged assistant got furious that how dare I disrespect Neeraj Pandey. He told me that he knew my car number and everything and that I deserved to be beaten to death cause of my clothes. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details," she said. 

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
