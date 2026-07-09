Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has intensified the Satluj controversy by calling Diljit Dosanjh an "impostor" and dismissing allegations that the Centre played any role in the film's removal from Zee5.

The controversy surrounding actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj has taken a political turn after Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu strongly criticised the star. The row began after the film was removed from Zee5 within 48 hours of its release, prompting speculation that political pressure may have influenced the decision. However, Bittu dismissed the allegations, insisting that the Centre has no control over OTT platforms.

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Bittu rejects Centre's role, calls Diljit an 'impostor'

Speaking in Ludhiana, Bittu questioned claims that the government was responsible for the film's removal. He alleged that Diljit had already indicated the film would only remain available on the platform for a few days, suggesting the decision was planned in advance.

"We should have understood that there was something fishy when Diljit Dosanjh said the film would be available for two-three days and then removed. If the government wanted it removed, why would it allow the release in the first place?" Bittu said. He further claimed that the makers removed the film after achieving their financial objectives, adding that the government does not regulate OTT platforms.

Minister targets Diljit's films and public image

Bittu also criticised Diljit's film choices, particularly Chamkila. He alleged that the actor portrayed singer Amar Singh Chamkila only to earn money and questioned why he had not highlighted the legacy of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The minister further claimed that Diljit was misleading Punjab while living in Los Angeles.

Calling the actor an "impostor," Bittu also referred to Diljit's overseas concerts, alleging that he asks people carrying Khalistan flags to leave before questioning which agencies were backing him. Meanwhile, neither Diljit Dosanjh nor Zee5 has officially responded to Bittu's latest remarks, and the controversy surrounding Satluj continues to generate debate across political and entertainment circles.